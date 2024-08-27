Houte Hans Van Sells 20,000 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

