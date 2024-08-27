Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 4,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $928,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE HOV opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

