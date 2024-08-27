Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 4,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $928,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE HOV opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.