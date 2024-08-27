Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Sells $6,847,550.78 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64.

HWM opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 129,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

