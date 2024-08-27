Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.09. Approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

