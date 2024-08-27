HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in HSBC by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its stake in HSBC by 285.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

