Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.