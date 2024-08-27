Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $791.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

