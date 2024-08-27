Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Trading Up 2.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 19,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 31,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Humacyte Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

