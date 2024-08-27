Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 10% Higher

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 299,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 123,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.57.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.