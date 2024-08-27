Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 10% Higher

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 299,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 123,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.57.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

