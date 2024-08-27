IAC’s (IAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. IAC’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in IAC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

