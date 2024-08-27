ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $317.89

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $317.89 and traded as high as $328.35. ICON Public shares last traded at $322.97, with a volume of 227,239 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in ICON Public by 19.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ICON Public by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

