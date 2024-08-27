Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €11.38 ($12.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 52 week high of €11.81 ($13.12). The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total value of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

