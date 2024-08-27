Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €11.38 ($12.64) on Monday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of €11.81 ($13.12). The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

