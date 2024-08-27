Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 4.2 %
Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €11.38 ($12.64) on Monday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of €11.81 ($13.12). The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
