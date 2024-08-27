Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $317,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

ILMN opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

