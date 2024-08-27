IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72. 31,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

IMAC Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

