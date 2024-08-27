Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at BWS Financial

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Immersion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immersion

Immersion Stock Down 3.5 %

IMMR stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 151.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.