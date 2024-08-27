Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 254,999 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

