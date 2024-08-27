Inari Medical’s (NARI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $43.04 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 113.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 353.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after buying an additional 207,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.