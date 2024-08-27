Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $755.78

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 755.78 ($9.97) and traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.18). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.18), with a volume of 495,191 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.51) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.71) to GBX 1,120 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INCH

Inchcape Price Performance

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 755.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,373.13%.

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($152,975.71). In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.85) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($131,790.70). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.39), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($152,975.71). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.