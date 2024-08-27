Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.34. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 544 shares traded.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.19.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.
