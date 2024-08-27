Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -674.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.