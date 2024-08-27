Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -674.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
