Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
INDB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Independent Bank Stock Down 0.1 %
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
