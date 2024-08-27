Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $7.09. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 35,005 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,612.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at $804,502.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

