Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,612.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

