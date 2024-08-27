Insider Buying: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Buys 42,248 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BILL stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

