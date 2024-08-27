Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,875,523.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $987.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $18,137,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,218,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

