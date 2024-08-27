Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells 42,090 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

