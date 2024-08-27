Insider Selling: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

