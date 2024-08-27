Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 831 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on Chemed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.