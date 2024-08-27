Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 831 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHE opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

