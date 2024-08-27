Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 32,226 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $38,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Nikzad sold 17,889 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $20,751.24.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Nikzad sold 100 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $106.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Michael Nikzad sold 1,586 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,681.16.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $56,464.08.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 27.47% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

