Insider Selling: Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Sells 19,972 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18.
James Reid also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, James Reid acquired 700 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00.
Fortis Stock Performance
Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.58. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22.
Fortis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.90.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
