Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells 11,389 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $1,202,792.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LGND opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on LGND
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,021,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.