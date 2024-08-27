Insider Selling: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Sells 21,508 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,564.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mayville Engineering Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEC
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mayville Engineering
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.