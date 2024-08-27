Insider Selling: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Sells 21,508 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,564.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

