Insider Selling: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) CFO Sells 28,496 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,715,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,187,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

