Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,192,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.9 %

PEN opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 192.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

