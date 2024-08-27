Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $260.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $263.16.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after buying an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

