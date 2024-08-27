Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 62,512 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of RKLB stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.