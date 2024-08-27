Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 62,512 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,933 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

