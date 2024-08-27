Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Down 0.3%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.71. 23,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 71,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,101,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

