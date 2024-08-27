Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.
