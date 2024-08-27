Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.60

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 68.15 ($0.90). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 68.15 ($0.90), with a volume of 2,994 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -973.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

