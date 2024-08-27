Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 190,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
