Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $102,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 449,805.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 427,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 412,044 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

