Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

