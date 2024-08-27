Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 139.32 ($1.84). Approximately 6,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.85).

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.27. The firm has a market cap of £281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,786.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

