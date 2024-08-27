Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 129.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 216,391 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter.

BSMW stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

