Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 417,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

