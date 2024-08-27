Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 945,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 396,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 102,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

