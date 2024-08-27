Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 36,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 57,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

