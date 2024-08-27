Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.54. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 130,910 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

