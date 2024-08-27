Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

